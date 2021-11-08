The PGP course, to my mind, is structured in the manner of a gradual unveiling of an exquisite creature. I had a strong understanding of the basics of economics, international relations, public finance and political economy from this course which gave me the required tools to indulge heavily in the practical sessions of policy application. I am fortunate to get an excellent faculty who deeply engaged me throughout the course by way of rigorous assignments, discussions and most importantly inculcated a culture of applying my mind over social issues in a structured way. The strategic placing of masterclasses throughout the course duration by eminent social scientists and economists have been of great value to me. Being an intellectual property rights and data privacy lawyer and an alumna of the Columbia Business School, NY, this course has helped me consolidate my professional learnings and propel my focus on Public Policy. I strongly recommend this course to people who are keen to understand the roots of change-making which contributes to nation-building.