Latest Research

Takshashila Discussion Document: Vaccine Diplomacy Framework for India
November 8, 2021
Takshashila Intelligence Estimate – Scenarios for Cross-Strait Tensions: An Indian Interest
November 3, 2021
Takshashila Discussion Document – Navigating the Geopolitics of International Technical Standards for India
October 21, 2021
Takshashila Discussion Document – India-Russia Space Cooperation: A Way Forward
October 13, 2021
Takshashila Discussion Document – Taliban’s Afghanistan Takeover
October 1, 2021
Takshashila Issue Paper – Biobanking policies in India
September 15, 2021
IPPR Journal Article – Shaping Narratives Through Selective Use of Numbers: A Covid-19 Case Study
September 10, 2021
Takshashila Discussion Document – Space as a Geopolitical Environment
September 2, 2021
Takshashila Policy Advisory – COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in India
August 31, 2021
Takshashila Discussion Document – A National Epidemic Intelligence Service for India
August 19, 2021
Takshashila Discussion SlideDoc — India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem: A SWOT Analysis
August 9, 2021
Takshashila Issue Paper – India and the Artemis Accords
July 29, 2021
Takshashila Working Paper – Governance of DCNs I: Categorisation of Harms
July 26, 2021
USI Journal Article – Emerging Paradigms of National Security: Threats & Responses
July 16, 2021
Takshashila Working Paper – A Review of Roles: ITBP and Indian Coast Guard
July 6, 2021
Takshashila Policy Advisory — Managed Reopening After Lockdown: Recommendations for State Governments
June 14, 2021
Takshashila Issue Paper – Economic Implications of WhatsApp’s Lawsuit against the Government of India
June 1, 2021
Takshashila Discussion Document – The Long March 5b Incidents
May 24, 2021
IPPR Journal Article – Radically Networked Societies: The case of the farmers’ protests in India
May 8, 2021
Takshashila Discussion Document – Examining Biden’s Evolving Indo-Pacific Policy
April 30, 2021

The PGP course, to my mind, is structured in the manner of a gradual unveiling of an exquisite creature. I had a strong understanding of the basics of economics, international relations, public finance and political economy from this course which gave me the required tools to indulge heavily in the practical sessions of policy application. I am fortunate to get an excellent faculty who deeply engaged me throughout the course by way of rigorous assignments, discussions and most importantly inculcated a culture of applying my mind over social issues in a structured way.  The strategic placing of masterclasses throughout the course duration by eminent social scientists and economists have been of great value to me. Being an intellectual property rights and data privacy lawyer and an alumna of the Columbia Business School, NY, this course has helped me consolidate my professional learnings and propel my focus on Public Policy. I strongly recommend this course to people who are keen to understand the roots of change-making which contributes to nation-building.

Soumili Das, PGP 4

I was part of the first cohort of students for the GCPP(Health and Life Sciences) and I am really enjoying the course!The past 7 weeks have been an intense, fun and enriching experience where policy enthusiasts like me, from different backgrounds, have had the opportunity tolearn from each other. The course is very well curated and taught by an amazing faculty. I would recommend it to anyone who has an interest in science, public policy and the way the two interact with each other.

 

Saishree Badrinarayanan, HLS 1