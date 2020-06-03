Create Your Own World Order
Jun
2020

Xi’s Strategic Folly: Why a New National Security Law Highlights China’s Insecurities

By and

This article was first published in The Diplomat.

Xi Jinping’s move reflects Beijing’s insecurities over Hong Kong

Last week was among the most critical in Hong Kong’s history since the 1997 handover of the territory to the People’s Republic of China. On Thursday, the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, approved a draft decision to pursue enacting new national security legislation by a vote of 2,878-1, at its annual session in Beijing, with six abstentions. Over the past few days, there’ve been a spate of demonstrations and crackdowns in the city amid concerns that the new legislation would be the end of Hong Kong’s autonomy.

