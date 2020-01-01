Why India shouldn’t allow COVID-19 booster dose

The Delta variant caused a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections worldwide, aggravating the global public health catastrophe. The currently available Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, which prompted researchers to evaluate whether booster doses for vaccinated people are necessary and when they should be given. The objective of the booster dose is to extend vaccine efficacy in people already administered with primary vaccination. However, this decision should be taken after careful analysis of the necessity of boosters and their timing. India, however, should refrain from administering booster doses to its population until further studies are done to show its utility.

