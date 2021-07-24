Why India needs a robust cyber strategy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In October 2020, Mumbai experienced a massive power outage, with many speculating that this was the result of a cyber attack. In fact, the past few years have made it clear that there is an increasing need for India to develop a clear and coherent cybersecurity strategy. In this video, we argue that in thinking of cybersecurity, often offence is the best defence.

The video is based on writings by Aditya Pareek, Suchir Kalra and Lt. Gen. Prakash Menon.

You can read them here:

1) Information age politics

2) Lt. Gen. Menon’s article in “The Print”