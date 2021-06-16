<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In September 2019, the Indian government banned e-cigarettes in the country citing the need to prevent potential health risks to India’s youth. But is a ban the most effective tool to achieve this objective? In this video, we examine the approaches adopted by the US and UK to discuss why a ban can often do more harm than good.

The video is based on an article by Anupam Manur, Assistant Professor at the Takshashila Institution. You can read the article here: https://www.businesstoday.in/opinion/columns/why-e-cigarette-ban-in-india-will-do-more-harm-than-good/story/439628.html