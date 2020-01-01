Who’s stopping an Indian Medical Service?

The need for an Indian Medical Service Cadre has been highlighted and discussed multiple times in recent years. The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the urgent importance of the cadre. An Indian Medical Service, comparable to the IAS, IPS and IFS, is necessary to administrate and encourage the delivery of healthcare services across the country. A small but effective IMS cadre has the capacity to bring about the significant changes that India’s healthcare system requires.

