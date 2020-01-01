What’s Behind China’s New National Standardisation Outline Document?

China’s ‘Standards 2035’ project gained headlines in April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. October 2021 saw the release of the National Standardisation Development (NSD) outline document as the first official document detailing China’s ambitions in the coming decade on technical standardisation processes. The NSD visualizes a standardised system that promotes high-tech innovation and “opening up” of the technology sector, while also leading to high-quality development. The core points covered in the document provide a glimpse into the Chinese state’s strategic approach towards technical standards.

But the question is why is the Chinese government pulling out all the stops in the current political climate on its standardisation programme? An analysis of the outline document provides an insight into the State Council’s aspirations in the standard-setting domain and the current objectives of the national technical standardisation strategy.

