Create Your Own World Order
Jun
2020

What the Modi Govt Could Learn From Kautilya and His Take on the Role of Experts

By

The decisions that the Narendra Modi government makes in the coming months could save the lives of thousands and also whether the economy holds up.The stakes have never been this high. The initial decision of a complete lockdown garnered popular support in the wake of confusion and fear of the unknown.

But as the panic eases and fatigue sets in, every decision of the political leadership will be judged minutely. Kautilya’s Arthashastra offers a ready guide to sound decision making based on knowledge; an aspect of power which the political realist rates higher than armed might and raw energy.

You can find the article here

Related Articles

About Author

Prakash Menon

Prakash Menon

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and