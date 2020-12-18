Watch on Japan | #7 Rising corona cases – “Go To travel” suspended – Expanding missile defense – Digital & Green initiative stimulus packages

By Divya Suresh

HIGHLIGHTS: 1st Dec – 15th Dec.

● Amidst rapidly increasing coronavirus cases, Japan emerges as the only G7 country to have contained COVID-19 without strict measures.

● Suga announces nationwide suspension of Go-To Travel over the year-end holiday.

● The Diet is about to approve the plan to build two new Aegis ships despite facing questions over legality of Japan’s defense policy.

● Japan’s greenhouse gas emission fell, owing to the pandemic and US-China trade war.

● Suga announces an economic package focusing on green and digital innovation.

1. POLITICS

● Amendment to the Prevention vaccination law for providing free coronavirus vaccine was enacted in the Diet. By the amendment, the government will bear the cost for the free vaccine, and on behalf of the manufacturer, the government will shoulder the responsibility of compensation when the manufacturer is questioned over any health hazards caused due to the inoculation.

● The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that currently, the cost of medical drugs is 8% higher than the actual transaction price, the brunt of which is borne by the people. The government is investigating ways to accommodate this price difference in its next year’s budget by bringing down the cost of medical drugs.

● A special bill was enacted in the Diet, which establishes a parent-child relationship in case of a child born out of Assistive Reproductive technology. As per the law, the third-party egg or sperm donor becomes the mother or father of the child, respectively. The bill is aimed at preventing instability in a parent-child relationship and to protect the welfare of the child. However, the bill lacked details on ‘right to know origin’, which may be included in the next revision of the bill.

Read more on substack

Divya Suresh is an alumna of Takshahila Institution’s Graduate Certificate in Public Policy Programme.

The views expressed above are the author’s own and do not represent Takshashila Institution’s recommendations.