Watch on Japan | #6 Speculation over Snap election – Wang Yi visits Japan – Spike in COVID-19 cases – South Korea’s move to patch up diplomatic relationship

By Divya Suresh

HIGHLIGHTS: 15th Nov – 30th Nov.

● Japan is likely to declare a state of emergency, with a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

● The pandemic is pushing Japan’s healthcare industry to go digital.

● Japan remains firm over its stance on the wartime labor issue, unmoved by South Korea’s overtures.

● India, US, Australia and Japan conclude the second phase of the Malabar exercise in the northern Arabian sea.

1. POLITICS

● The government is looking at convening the next Diet session on Jan, 8, which is earlier than usual. This allows the possibility for dissolution of parliament and an early general election. The term of office of the members of the lower house of representatives is about to come to an end in September next year. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Suga has asked all ministries to formulate additional economic measures and a third supplementary budget to cover the costs incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the Diet is convened on January 8, it would enable Suga to call for dissolving parliament immediately after the implementation of the third supplementary budget. If he does not call for the dissolution of parliament in January, chances are that elections will be held in April after implementing the budget in the new year or after the Tokyo Olympics & Paralympics.

