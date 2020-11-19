Watch on Japan | #5 Science Council Reform – MALABAR Exercise – BIDEN’s Win, Wait & Watch situation for Japan – ASEAN Annual Summit.

By Divya Suresh

HIGHLIGHTS: 1st Nov –15th Nov.

● Suga calls for Science Council reform.

● The Suga government faces a row of questions over the Science Council and the dispute remains unsettled.

● Japan’s navy participates in the Malabar exercises hosted by India in the Bay of Bengal.

● Japan’s Nikkei hits the highest level since 1991.

● Asia Pacific countries including Japan, China & ASEAN members sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal.

1. POLITICS

● In the budget committee meeting Q&A, Suga stood by his decision of not appointing the recommended members by the Science Council committee. He cited human resource management as a reason for excluding the members. He refused charges of biased appointments while pointing to the fact that a person who opposed the Security legislation law was also amongst the appointed 99 members. His speech also touched upon reform of the Science Council. The Science Council is a representative organisation of Japan’s academic community that makes policy recommendations independent of the government.

