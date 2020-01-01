Watch on Japan #30

Here is a brief on the biweekly (16th- 31st, Dec.).

The finance chiefs of the G7 nations vowed vigilance over key issues stemming up due to pandemic in an online meeting

South Korea expresses willingness to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership

Japan and the US are to hold a 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting

Japan, the US and Australia to build a 5G network in the Pacific region

Japan might end up joining the diplomatic boycott of the Bejing Olympics

Foreign Affairs.

1. G-7 meet:

The Group of Seven nations’ finance ministers and Central Bank Governors participated in the last Online meeting in 2021, chaired by Britain. Germany will take over in 2022. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda participated from the Japanese side. The G-7 nations include Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union. According to the British government officials, the representatives from the G7 nations have pledged to work closely addressing critical issues such as economic impacts concerning the Omicron variant, global supply chain issues spurred by the pandemic, and fatalities triggered by antibiotic-resistant infections.

2. South Korea’s application to enter TPP:

South Korea expressed its willingness to join the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership. Speaking of South Korea’s interest in joining the group, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that it requires to carefully observe that the economy willing to join the group is prepared to reach the high levels of the TPP-11. The remark is indicative of the souring relationship between the South Korea-Japan ties over the last few years. Japan has welcomed the application of Britain and Taiwan in the TPP, while it has been cautious about China’s entry. The Trans-Pacific Partnership entered force in 2018, ensures tariff reduction, setting high-standard rules for e-commerce, state-owned enterprises, and intellectual property. The TPP include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

