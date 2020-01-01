Watch on Japan | #27 Kishida’s diplomatic talks, Pro-china attitude, Bayern visits Tokyo port, Japan’s defence spending, Digitalized garden cities, Superconductors electronic research

Here is a brief on the biweekly(1st- 15th, Nov.)
- The new Japanese Prime Minister’s cabinet approval rating steps up
- Along the sidelines of COP26, Kishida held in-person talks with other national leaders
- Bayern, the German navy frigate, made a port call in Tokyo
- Japan is considering doubling its defence spending
- The US and Japan together account for a majority of Superconductor electronic related research
Divya Suresh is an alumna of Takshahila Institution’s Graduate Certificate in Public Policy Programme
The views expressed above are the author’s own and do not represent Takshashila Institution’s recommendations