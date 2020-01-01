War in Ukraine is getting worse. A China-India initiative to bring peace is a good idea

Wars are rooted in human minds, and they continue to plague world peace. The war in Ukraine is the latest edition of this scourge. It is even more dangerous than the other wars because it is taking place in Europe. The East to West geopolitical extent of Europe is a figment of imagination that can stretch from the United Kingdom to major parts of Russia. Historically, both the world wars and many other wars have emanated from Europe. The animosities that gave rise to the earlier wars can grow stronger and stage a comeback.

Therefore, what’s happening in Ukraine should be a matter of concern unless one believes that this is not a war. The question that arises is a geopolitical and historic one – can the war be contained in space and time?

