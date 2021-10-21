VPNs are very priceless to our nation

This article is written by Aparajith Raman, a student of the GCPP (Tech and Policy) course. Views are personal.

In September 2021 a Parliamentary committee signalled its intent to ban Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in India. Doing so will add India to a list joining the likes of Russia, China, Belarus Oman and Iraq. All of whom have banned the use of VPNs in their respective countries. The Parliamentary Committee recommended that the Ministry of Home Affairs works with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Internet Service Providers and permanently block VPNs in India (Times of India 2021). This article makes a case for why the use of VPNs should not be banned by the government.

Before we understand why banning VPNs is a bad idea, we need to understand what a VPN is, and how it works. According to Proton VPN, a leading VPN service provider based out of Switzerland, A VPN is essentially a set of technologies that helps improve a user’s privacy while surfing the internet. It connects a user’s computer / smartphone / tablet to another computer (a VPN server) via an encrypted “tunnel” that protects the user’s data from surveillance. The connection between one’s device and the VPN server is encrypted. This prevents the user’s internet service provider (ISP) from monitoring the contents which passes through it (Crawford 2020). Internet Service Providers are capable of monitoring which websites a user visits and how long one stays on it. ISPs also sell this data to advertisers who in turn engage in targeted profiling of users (Koch 2019). A VPN in this instance prevents a user’s ISP from tracking and logging their online activity. Thus giving the user privacy online.

Before we proceed, it is useful to understand the “internet” value chain. The user ® their device ® the Internet Service Provider ® the Network ® Online Service Providers / Websites (Wagner 2016). A VPN interferes with this value chain by ensuring that the user can access the online service provider / Websites without the Internet Service Provider being able to track and profile the user.

An average user’s incentives would largely be restricted to having the ability to visit a site of their choice without any hindrance. For the Internet Service Provider, the incentives are revenue maximization and remaining compliant with the regulations which govern them, so that they can continue to do business. The Websites in turn, have different incentives depending on the reason for their existence. But, overall we could say that each website would like their intended audience to be able to visit them without jumping through hoops. In the value chain, there are other players such as third party trackers who track our online activity. They are part of the complex ad-tech ecosystem, which are in the business of tracking and profiling users online (Kaltheuner 2013).

The Parliamentary Committee claimed that the VPN apps allowcriminals to maintain anonymity online and that instituting such a ban will put a check on the use of VPN

and the dark web (Times of India 2021). While the committee’s intentions are noble and appreciable , the path taken does not help them achieve their goals. To understand the nuances of this we have to understand that the committee has indeed two objectives, One, putting a check on the use of VPNs. Two limiting the access / activity on the dark web.

The most obvious reason why banning the VPN in India is a bad idea is that it does not help the government achieve its intended second objectives. The dark web can be accessed without a VPN, using Tor, a special browser. Tor encrypts a user’s activity relaying it across a network of Tor servers. Thus making it harder to trace the activity back to a user’s computer (‘Your ISP Is Tracking Every Website You Visit: Here’s What We Know’ 2021).

Circling back to the committee’s first objective, the case for not banning the VPN is that it goes against one of the fundamental human rights mentioned in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states. Article 12 – “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy” and “Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks” (United Nations 2007). This is in contrast to what the Supreme Court said in 2020, where it held the right to privacy as a fundamental right and an integral part of the right to life and liberty (Business Standard 2020).

The second reason is that banning a VPN curbs public debate and civil activism. A combination of two factors, one the low cost of data transmission in the internet and two the role of social media platforms as amplifiers, allows for ideas, perspectives, and news to be spread uncensored. Thus laying the foundation of free speech and consequently democracy (Gotlieb 2002; Brunnstein and Berleur 2002). The fear of being monitored by the state does not allow a person to freely express their views. Thus, the government is at the risk of not being able to gather freely expressed information and in turn adding on to the risk of making sub-optimal decisions (Larson 2018). Furthermore, privacy facilitates dignity and autonomy of people, both of which are preconditions for a healthy democracy (Kaltheuner 2013). This is made clear in the book Human Choice and Computers where C.C Gotlieb says “The internet is the most important instrument for promoting democracy that has ever been developed” (Gotlieb 2002; Brunnstein and Berleur 2002) and in the UN Human Rights Council Report where it said “Encryption and anonymity provide individuals and groups with a zone of privacy online to hold opinions and exercise freedom of expression without arbitrary and unlawful interference or attacks” (Kaye 2016) thus clearly linking privacy with freedom of expression.

The third reason is the potential unintended consequence of banning a VPN and having Internet Service Providers monitor internet users. Mass surveillance systems around the world rely on Internet Service Providers logging their users’ browsing histories and making these logs available to government agencies. A VPN thus helps prevent untargeted mass surveillance by a government on the people in the country (Crawford 2020). Remember in 2015, when the Department of Telecom in order to “protect social decency”, banned 857 porn websites in India (Deccan Chronicle 2015)? The compilation of the list was made possible by the logging of data from the Internet Service Providers. Such a mass surveillance by the government gives it undue power during politically sensitive times such as elections.

By no means does having an VPN facilitate the smooth exchange of ideas. Any government which wants to disrupt the exchange of ideas is spoilt for choice. It can choose to either shut down the telecommunication infrastructure facilitating the idea exchange or it can choose to blacklist certain websites and instruct VPNs and Internet Service Providers to not allow users to access these sites. In more radical instances, governments can aim to create their own national internet, one disconnected from the world-wide internet infrastructure (Jee n.d.). Furthermore, a VPN will not prevent a user from targeted surveillance such as the recent Pegasus scandal where journalists and activists in numerous countries were targeted and had their phones hacked using technology developed by the Israeli company NSO (Ohlheiser 2021).

Banning Virtual Private Networks sends signals that the government does not value the individual’s privacy. The Parliamentary committee could argue that the intent is squarely to protect national security and certain exceptions such as corporate VPN solutions would not find themselves on such a list. But national security at the cost of individual liberty is a cost too high to afford in the world’s largest democracy.

