Viability Rating of Technological Interventions for COVID-19

Viability Rating

The Viability Rating of a technological intervention considers its capacity to complement pandemic management with due regard to its population penetration, privacy and effectiveness implications.

Technology interventions are scored on the basis of:

Population Penetration: What portion of its serviceable audience1 can the specific measure cater to. Privacy: How well does the intervention fare against the principles of data protection. Effectiveness: The ability to achieve the stated result.

A composite Viability Rating has been computed on the basis of the above factors and has been rated as:

Cyan (high/good) if any two of Population Penetration, Privacy or Effectiveness are cyan and third is yellow.

Yellow (medium/average) if any two of the three criteria are yellow, OR exactly one of the three criteria is magenta.

Magenta (low/poor) if any two are magenta, OR any two are yellow and the third is magenta.

A comparative assessment of the viability rating of 30 apps has been undertaken by the authors of this post. It can be accessed here.

Population Penetration

The population penetration of the underlying technology will serve as a baseline to determine how much of its serviceable audience will be able to take advantage of a given technological intervention. This can determine the extent to its benefits and costs are spread among those affected in such a way that no group or individual receives less than a minimum benefit level or maximum cost level.

To assess the population penetration of the technology interventions, internet access is considered a primary factor. For interventions where the use of Bluetooth Low Energy is being proposed for contact tracing, an additional scaling factor is applied to account for a percentage of phones that may not support its use due to hardware limitations. This forms a reasonable basis to determine equity since exclusion based on the technology interventions studied in this document will result in the costs being borne by those who lack uninterrupted access to the internet on their terms. Further, of those who do have access, 30-40% do not use the internet on a daily basis.

Technology interventions were classified as Cyan, Yellow and Magenta based on:

Cyan: If more than 65% of the serviceable audience can be expected to have access to the internet connection.

Yellow: If 35%-65% of the serviceable audience can be expected to have access to the internet.

Magenta: If less than 35% of the serviceable audience is expected to have access to the internet.

The following factors could not be factored quantitatively into the equity assessment exercise at this time as either pan-India or state level, rural/urban breakdown of data were not available

Multiple Language support. Gender/Class/Caste divide in internet access. Smartphone penetration by state. Need for additional capabilities like GPS, Gyroscopes, Accelerometers to improve accuracy which may or may not be available depending on the market segment a device belongs to. Tendency to share a single mobile internet connection or smartphone among multiple users. Exclusion from benefits on the basis of the lack of accessibility. Diffused costs versus concentrated benefits accruing from 6.

Name Technology Used Scalability Estimated percentage of people: Score Included % Not Included % Aarogya Setu

(Pan – India) Bluetooth,

GPS ~50% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 25 – 30 70 – 75 BeAwareBahrain (Bahrain) GPS, Bluetooth,

Image Processing ~10% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 85 – 90 10 – 15 CG COVID19 E-pass

(Chattisgarh) Form Entry,

GPS 30 – 35 60 – 65 Close Contact Detector (China) Government surveillance data 60 – 65 35 – 40 COBuddy – COVID19 tool (Tamil Nadu) GPS,

Image Processing 60 – 65 35 – 40 Corona 100m (South Korea) GPS 90 – 95 5 – 10 Coronawatch

(Karnataka) GPS 60 – 65 35 – 40 COVID Locator

(Goa) GPS 75 – 80 20 -25 COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor (Tamil Nadu) GPS,

Image Processing 60 – 65 35 – 40 CovTracer

(Cyprus) GPS, Bluetooth ~10% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 80 – 85 15 – 20 eRouška

(Czech Republic) Bluetooth ~10% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 75 – 80 20 – 25 Grid

(Jharkhand) GPS,

Image Processing Limited to 1 district only HaMagen/ The Shield (Israel) GPS (real time location) 80 -85 15 – 20 Haryana Sahayak

(Haryana) GPS,

Image Processing 50 – 55 45 – 50 Health Code

(China) Algorithmic Scoring 60 – 65 35 – 40 Kavach

(Chattisgarh) Form Entry 30 – 35 60 – 65 KSP Clear Pass

(Karnataka) Form Entry,

Image Processing 60 – 65 35 – 40 MahaKavach

(Maharashtra) GPS,

Image Processing 60 – 65 30 – 35 nCOVID-19 Nagaland – Visitors App (Nagaland) GPS,

Image Processing 45 – 50 50 – 55 PeduliLindung (Indonesia) GPS, Bluetooth,

Geofencing ~50% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 15 – 20 80 – 85 Quarantine watch

(Karnataka) GPS,

Image Processing 60 – 65 35 – 40 RajCop Citizen

(Rajasthan) – 45 – 50 50 – 55 Rakning C-19

(Iceland) GPS 95+ <5 SMC COVID 19 Tracker

(Surat, Gujrat) GPS,

Image Processing 65 – 70 30 – 35 StayHomeSafe (Hong Kong) Geofencing 90 – 95 5 – 10 StopKorona!

(North Macedonia) Bluetooth ~10% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 70 – 75 25 -30 Stopp Corona (Austria) Bluetooth ~10% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 75 – 80 20 – 25 T COVID 19

(Telangana) – 55 – 60 40 – 45 TraceTogether (Singapore) Bluetooth ~10% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 85 – 90 10 – 15 UP Self Quarantine App

(Uttar Pradesh) GPS 30 – 35 65 – 70 WeTrace (Cebu – Philippines) GPS,

Bluetooth ~50% handsets may not support Bluetooth based contact tracing. 30 – 35 60 – 65

Privacy

Personally identifiable data forms the basis of all the technological interventions proposed across the globe. The consequential effects on the right to privacy of the individual and measures to preserve the data collected need to be scrutinised to ensure that immediate interests of the State would not lead to abysmal infringement of individual liberties.

The major factors considered, upon the existence of a privacy policy is the method of addressing:

Purpose limitation: Whether the data collected has been explicitly demonstrated to be used for the limited purpose of managing the pandemic? Permissions sought vis-à-vis intent: Whether the permissions sought by the App for data collection, limits itself to the stated intent of the App? Possibility of deanonymisation: Whether the data points collected and the data security practices stated by the privacy policy indicate the ease of deanonymising data? Data retention: Whether there exists a clear statement on data retention policy? Oversight accountability on data collected: Whether clear indications on oversight accountability have been laid down on storage of collected data ?

The technological interventions have been classified as red, yellow and green on the basis of their performance on these above mentioned metrics.

Cyan: A clear privacy policy exists with explicit statements on purpose limitation, data retention and oversight accountability on the data collected. The permissions sought by the App for data collection are minimal and stick to the intention of the App. The App collects only relevant data points and the security practices are adequate to protect sensitive personal data.

Yellow: A privacy policy exists but is not clear on purpose limitation, data retention and oversight accountability on the data collected. The App collects multiple data points which may be irrelevant and the security practices are inadequate to protect sensitive personal data. There are possibilities of sharing such data with third parties beyond the purpose of pandemic management, without informed consent of the generator of the data.

Magenta: The privacy policy does not exist, or is a standard form policy generated from the internet. Concerns of data retention or oversight accountability are not addressed. The permissions sought by the App for data collection is excessive and irrelevant to the intention of the App. The security practices are inadequate to protect sensitive personal data. The data collected may be shared with third parties beyond the purpose of pandemic management, without informed consent of the generator of the data.

Name Use-case(s) Technology Used Privacy Policy Remarks on Privacy Policy Purpose Limitation Permissions sought vis-a-vis intent Data Retention Possibility of Deanonymisation Oversight Accountability on collected Data Score Aarogya Setu

(Pan-India) Contact Tracing, E-Pass, Risk Determination, Informatory Bluetooth,

GPS Yes It allows for unbridled access without informed consent. Not limited Not complied with 30 days after deletion of account High GoI and Local BeAwareBahrain (Bahrain) Contact tracing, quarantine tracking, Informatory Bluetooth,GPS, Image Processing Yes Not App specific, but redirects to the privacy policy of the national portal of Bahrain. Not limited Not complied with As long as necessary High Centralised CG COVID19 E-pass

(Chattisgarh) E-pass Form input, GPS (based on privacy policy language) Yes Vague and Firebase generated. Moderately limited Moderately complied with. Unspecified Moderate Unspecified Close Contact Detector (China) Contact Tracing Government surveillance data Unknown – – – Unspecified – Centralised COBuddy – COVID19 tool (Tamil Nadu) Quarantine Tracking, SOS for services GPS,

Image Processing Yes Redirects to the Facetagr website, the privacy policy of which hosts the App privacy policy. Highly intrusive. Not limited Minimally complied with Unspecified High Unspecified Corona 100m (South Korea) Contact Tracing, Informatory GPS Yes – Limited Moderately complied with Unspecified Moderate Centralised-non State owned Coronawatch

(Karnataka) Informatory, Contact tracing GPS Yes Vague and not clear if it is App specific. (Same as the KGIS website) Moderately Limited Not complied with. Unspecified Moderate Presumably GoK COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor (Tamil Nadu) Quarantine tracking GPS,

Image Processing Yes Inapplicable as it is limited to e-sevai portal of GoTN – Not complied with Unspecified High Unspecified CovTracer

(Cyprus) Contact Tracing GPS, Bluetooth Yes Detailed and clear, but represents scope for other uses Moderately Limited Moderately complied with 1 year Moderate Loca land Centralised eRouška – part of smart quarantine (Czech Republic) Contact Tracing Bluetooth Yes Does not clarify on data sharing with third parties (accessed the Google Translate version of the Czech doc) Limited Moderately complied with 30 days/ 6 months(complete deletion) Low Local and Centralised Grid

(Jharkhand) E-Pass GPS,

Image Processing No – Not limited Minimally complied with Unspecified High Private (Pragyaam Data Technologies Private Limited) HaMagen/ The Shield (Israel) Contact tracing GPS (real time location Yes Does not collect excessive amounts of data. Extremely limited Complied with 14 days Low Local Haryana Sahayak

(Haryana) E-pass, Informatory GPS,

Image Processing Yes Gives leeway for integration for other purposes. Not limited Moderately complied with Unlimited Moderate GoH Health Code (China) Risk Determination Government Data – Minimal Information is available on the practices employed. – Moderately complied with Unspecified Low Centralised Kavach (Chattisgarh) Informatory, Risk Determination Form Entry No – Details Unavailable Not complied with Unspecified High Unspecified KSP Clear Pass

(Karnataka) E-pass Form Entry,

Image Processing Yes Evasive of liability Moderately limited Moderately complied with Unlimited Moderate Private(Vivish Technologies Private Limited) nCOVID-19 Nagaland – Visitors App (Nagaland) Contact tracing, Quarantine tracking, E- Pass GPS,

Image Processing Yes Not Specific to the App Not limited Not complied with Unspecified High Unspecified PeduliLindung (Indonesia) Quarantine Tracking , Informatory, Contact tracing GPS,

Bluetooth,

Geofencing No – Details unavailable Not complied with Unspecified High Local and Centralised Quarantine watch

(Karnataka) Quarantine tracking GPS,

Image Processing Yes Non App specific, redirects from the land records sub domain of the GoK Moderately limited Moderately complied with Unspecified High Presumably GoK RajCop Citizen

(Rajasthan) Informatory, E- Pass All App permissions Yes Not specific to the App Not limited Not complied with Unspecified High Private(XGenPlus) Rakning C-19

(Iceland) Contact Tracing GPS Yes Does not address sharing with third parties other than the health dept. Limited Minimally complied with 14 days High Local and Centralised SMC COVID 19 Tracker

(Surat, Gujrat) Quarantine tracking GPS,

Image Processing Yes Vague and Firebase generated Moderately limited Moderately complied with Unspecified High No privacy policy specific to the App StayHomeSafe (Hong Kong) Quarantine Tracking Geofencing Yes Vaguely drafted Limited Not complied with Unspecified High Centralised StopKorona!

(North Macedonia) Contact tracing Bluetooth Yes Regardless of privacy policy stating GPS not being used, Google Play permissions taken include access to GPS and network location. Limited Moderately complied with 14 days Low Local and centralised Stopp Corona (Austria) Contact Tracing Bluetooth Yes The Data Protection Declaration, which is in addition to the Privacy FAQs page to which the privacy policy on Google Play directs is detailed and clear. Limited Complied with 30 days Low Local and Centralised T COVID 19

(Telangana) Informatory – Yes The privacy policy linked in the Google Play Store page directs to the website of the developer of the application. Not limited Not complied with Unspecified High Unspecified Test Yourself Goa (Goa) Risk Determination Form Entry Yes Redirects to the Privacy Policy of the Developer. Highly intrusive. Not Limited Complied with Unspecified Low Unspecified TraceTogether (Singapore) Contact tracing Bluetooth Yes Against the claims in the privacy policy, Google Play lists Media and geolocation permissions.[SGK1] Clearly limited Moderately Complied with 21 days Low Local+Centralised UP Self Quarantine App

(Uttar Pradesh) Quarantine Tracking GPS Yes Directs to the UP COVID portal, with no privacy policy. – Complied with Unspecified Low Unspecified WeTrace (Cebu – Philippines) Contact Tracing, Quarantine tracking GPS,

Bluetooth Yes Not specific to the App Limited (according to the privacy policy of the website) Not complied with 30 days High Centralised

Effectiveness

Effectiveness refers to the ability to achieve the stated result. Eg. A contact tracing App is effective if it can trace accurately and precisely.

Most mobile-based interventions are using applications that utilise Bluetooth low energy or global positioning system (GPS) or a combination of these two technologies.

The interventions have mainly been in the form of apps focused on the following use-cases:

Contact Tracing Quarantine Management Risk Determination Providing COVID-19 and healthcare information (Informatory) Issuing E-passes

The apps have been scored Cyan (high/good), Yellow (medium/average), or Magenta (low/poor) on the above five use-cases.

Contact Tracing

App/Initiative Name Technology Used Effectiveness Aarogya Setu

(Pan-India) Bluetooth, GPS PeduliLindung (Indonesia) GPS, Bluetooth, Geofencing BeAwareBahrain (Bahrain) GPS,

Bluetooth,

Image Processing WeTrace (Cebu – Philippines) GPS, Bluetooth nCOVID-19 Nagaland – Visitors App (Nagaland) GPS, Image Processing Coronawatch

(Karnataka) GPS Corona 100m

(South Korea) GPS HaMagen/ The Shield (Israel) GPS (real time location) Stopp Corona (Austria) Bluetooth CovTracer

(Cyprus) GPS, Bluetooth Rakning C-19

(Iceland) GPS StopKorona!

(North Macedonia) Bluetooth eRouška

(Czech Republic) Bluetooth Close Contact Detector

(China) Government surveillance data

Quarantine Management

App/Initiative Name Technology Used Effectiveness Quarantine watch

(Karnataka) GPS, Image Processing SMC COVID 19 Tracker

(Surat, Gujrat) GPS, Image Processing UP Self Quarantine App

(Uttar Pradesh) GPS COVID-19 Quarantine Monitor (Tamil Nadu) GPS, Image Processing COBuddy – COVID19 tool (Tamil Nadu) GPS, Image Processing nCOVID-19 Nagaland – Visitors App (Nagaland) GPS, Image Processing WeTrace (Cebu – Philippines) GPS, Bluetooth PeduliLindung (Indonesia) GPS, Bluetooth, Geofencing BeAwareBahrain (Bahrain) GPS,

Bluetooth,

Image Processing StayHomeSafe

(Hong Kong) Geofencing

Risk Determination

App/Initiative Name Technology Used Effectiveness Aarogya Setu

(Pan-India) Bluetooth, GPS Kavach (Chattisgarh) – Test Yourself Goa (Goa) – Health Code (China) –

Informatory

App/Initiative Name Technology Used Effectiveness Aarogya Setu

(Pan-India) Bluetooth, GPS PeduliLindung (Indonesia) GPS, Bluetooth, Geofencing BeAwareBahrain (Bahrain) GPS,

Bluetooth,

Image Processing Corona 100m

(South Korea) GPS Coronawatch

(Karnataka) GPS Haryana Sahayak

(Haryana) GPS, Image Processing Kavach (Chattisgarh) – RajCop Citizen

(Rajasthan) – T COVID 19

(Telangana) –

E-pass

App/Initiative Name Technology Used Effectiveness Aarogya Setu*

(Pan-India) Bluetooth, GPS nCOVID-19 Nagaland – Visitors App (Nagaland) GPS, Image Processing Haryana Sahayak

(Haryana) GPS, Image Processing RajCop Citizen

(Rajasthan) – KSP Clear

Pass (Karnataka) – Grid

(Jharkhand) GPS, Image Processing CG COVID19 E-pass

(Chattisgarh) Form input,

GPS

This post was authored by Prateek Waghre, Sapni GK and Utkarsh Narain