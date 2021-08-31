Takshashila Policy Advisory – COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in India

Download the Policy Advisory

Executive Summary

Vaccine mandates are instruments for the government or private institutions to make it compulsory for its citizens/employees/students to be vaccinated for a specific disease in order to avail the benefits and services of the state or the institution.

As various countries mandate the use of COVID-19 vaccines, this assessment recommends the checks and balances that India must take into account when mandating the COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The broad recommendations include: