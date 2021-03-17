Vaccine diplomacy post-Covid-19

Vaccine diplomacy is state-led action of leveraging vaccine expertise for furthering foreign policy goals. These goals can range from maintaining ties between nations, burnishing an international reputation, or developing influence within a region. A robust framework can aid in the identification of vaccine diplomacy opportunities and allow India to quickly respond to such need.

According to GAVI, the international organisation aimed at improving access to vaccines, “today the potential for diseases to spread is actually increasing,” due to an exponential increase in international travel, an increasing majority of people living in urbanised areas and climate change. (Read more)