Takshashila Discussion Document – Vaccine Diplomacy Framework for India

Executive Summary

This document provides a framework to broaden the scope of India’s vaccine diplomacy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has highlighted the inequality of vaccine distribution around the world, giving India the opportunity to step into the vacuum left by traditional global leaders.

This framework can simplify and streamline the interaction of foreign policy and science. It provides another avenue to develop foreign ties through scientific advancement. By looking at the advantages of vaccine diplomacy, the possible methods of aid that India can offer, and the regulations governing the process, India can develop a robust framework for vaccine diplomacy that allows it to extend its influence through novel means.