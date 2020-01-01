US Indo-Pacific Strategy Geared for Great Power Competition

The US recently came out with the latest iteration of its Indo-Pacific Strategy. The document has a clear imprint of the ongoing great-power competition across political, ideological and military-technical domains between US and its allies on one side and China and Russia on the other.

The document has a realist tone, admitting that the US seeks “a balance of influence in the world that is maximally favorable” to it. It is no coincidence that Russia and China take issue with the US rhetoric on a “rules-based order” that would only be advantageous to US and countries closely aligned to it.

The US and India still have diverging interests, even if they agree on countering China. India prefers to maintain relationships with several other partners such as the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Russia.

Read the full article on Asia Times