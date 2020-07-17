Understanding implications of Hong Kong’s tech ecosystem changes for India Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/understanding-implications-of-hong-kong-s-tech-ecosystem-changes-for-india-862343.html

This article was first published in Deccan Herald. Views are personal.

While the pandemic rages on, the Chinese leadership in Beijing has tightened its control over Hong Kong. Earlier in 2019, the region saw fierce protests take place regarding an extradition bill. Now, Chinese lawmakers have voted to adopt the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The law came into force by being added to Annex III of the Basic Law (de facto Constitution of Hong Kong) and hence was not debated in Hong Kong’s legislature. There had been plenty of speculation about the dynamics of the move and how that reflects on China itself. But since the law has been put into place, it has met with sharp responses, especially within the tech community.