Thought Bubble 2.0 – 3rd April 2021

The second edition of the Thought Bubble of Takshashila Institution was held on Saturday, 3rd April. This series aims to familiarise all students of the GCPP (Public Policy, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Tech and Policy, and Health and Life Sciences) with research projects at Takshashila and to invite contributions from students in their areas of interest.

Thought Bubble 2.0 started with Shambhavi Naik presenting a summary of the research projects done by the life sciences group. Shambhavi briefed the cohort on the work done by the team in areas such as the DNA Tech bill, COVID-19 vaccine deployment, and gene editing policy. While taking the group through frameworks developed, she introduced challenges of current projects such as Biobanking, Science Diplomacy Frameworks, Universal Health by 2035, and Science Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) 2020 and invited students to collaborate with ideas,

Manoj Kewalramani, Chairperson, Indo-Pacific Programme, then talked to the students about Takshashila’s work on Indo-Pacific studies and the scope of the New World Order framework. He introduced ongoing projects such as decoding Biden’s Indo-Pacific Policy, India’s economic strategy for China, an India-China conflict escalation framework and invited students to contribute to the above projects.

Lt Gen Prakash Menon talked to the students about Takshashila’s Strategic Studies Programme where he spoke of past projects and invited views on current ones. Past projects include a Theatre Command system for India, a military resource allocation framework, a National Security doctrine and a framework for climate change and national security. Ongoing projects include work on the global nuclear no first use treaty, women in the Indian armed forces, regional security capacity and a framework on economics as a tool of statecraft for India. The discussion on women in the Indian armed forces saw enthusiastic participation from the students.

Pranay Kotasthane concluded the session with a talk on high-tech geopolitics and economic policy. He laid out the scope for exploring tech areas as domains of geopolitical confrontation and proposing principles of governing technologies from the Indian national interest perspective. He also put forth ideas on the new space policy, a rare earths strategy and the politics of the information age. He presented current projects at Takshashila such as the geopolitics of semiconductors, digital platform governance in India, and India’s role as a space power and invited contributions from students.

The final presentation covered Takshashila’s projects in the economic policy space covering areas of creating 20 million jobs, a post-pandemic economic recovery plan, public health expenditure in India, regulating multi-sided platforms, and labour issues and regulations in the gig economy.