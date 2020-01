The Big Story: PLA in 2019

The year 2019 has been an interesting year for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. It started with President’s Xi Jinping’s speech demanding the PLA to be battle-ready and ending with China commissioning its second aircraft carrier, the Shandong. Many interesting things have happened in the past 12 months.

Let’s do a quick recap of the PLA’s important developments of 2019:

Read here…