The Takshashila PLA Insight: Issue No 95

China-India Brief; Cyber Nuclear C3; Security Forces and AI Research; Annual Intelligence Report; National Security Day; Germany-Japan Security Talks

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

Last week, the 11th round of Corps Commanders-level meetings yielded no results. China’s Western Theatre Command’s (WTC) spokesperson issued a statement after the meeting, “It is hoped that the Indian side will cherish the current positive trend of relaxation and cooling in the Sino-Indian border area, abide by the relevant agreements and agreements of the two countries and the two militaries and the consensus of the previous talks, and meet the Chinese side halfway to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area jointly.” On the Indian side, as discussed in the previous issue, the Ministry of External Affairs made a routine statement about the disengagement process. Notably, there was no joint statement by China and India. The two sides have regularly made joint statements since the 6th round. In addition, China’s WTC made the statement instead of the Ministry of National Defence. It indicates that the two sides are not on the same page with regard to the ongoing disengagement process.

