The Takshashila PLA Insight: Issue No 94

China-India: Corp Commanders Meeting, New Commander for XMD; SCS; Guidelines for PLA’s Ideological & Political Education; Taiwan; US Fonops & India

The 11th round of Corp Commander-level talks and new Commander for the Xinjiang Military District

The 11th Corp Commander-level meeting between China and India was held at the Chushul-Moldo border point on April 9, 2021. However, there are no tangible outcomes from this meeting, and the stand-off between two forces continues at the Gogra-Hotsprings area and the approach roads to the Depsang plains.

Meanwhile, Caixin (Chinese) reports that Lt Gen Wang Haijiang, commander of the Tibet Military District, is transferred to Xinjiang Military District. He will now be heading the Xinjiang Military District. It’s not sure if he was involved in the meeting that happened yesterday between China and India at the Chushul-Moldo border point.

Read More