The Takshashila PLA Insight: Issue 39: CMC Outlines; Military Supervision; India’s Indigenisation; DF-26; Cognitive Science; China’s New Killer Robot Ship, and more

I. The Big Story: CMC’s Outlines to Strengthen Primary-level Units

China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) released a set of outlines to strengthen the military at the primary level. The outlines, approved by President Xi Jinping, will take effect from February 1. The newly revised outlines adhere to Xi’s thought of ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.’ CMC issued the first formal outline in 1990, providing basic guidelines for the grassroots construction of the armed forces. Since then, it has been revised five times in 1993, 1995, 2003, 2009 and 2015. This is the second revision since Xi became the President of the People’s Republic of China.

