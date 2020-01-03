The Takshashila PLA Insight: Hong Kong Warnings; Xi signs CMC Orders; China’s Fleet not Combat-ready yet; PLA JLSF; 14th five year plan; Smart Weapons, and more

I. The Big Story: PLA’s Hong Kong Warnings

The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison held joint air and sea drills in the city’s harbour last week. The drills are seen as its latest attempt to warn anti-government protesters who are protesting since June 2019. Warships and speedboats joined armed helicopters, infantry, special troops and other combat forces from the garrison in the navy and air drills. The drills also included a Type 056 corvette Qinzhou, a transport vessel and two Type 074 landing boats. The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison said that it was “a routine exercise”. A week before this, the Hong Kong garrison also conducted live-fire drills in the South China Sea. The video was released by China’s state broadcaster and a type 056 corvette, which has been used in previous Hong Kong garrison naval drills, featured in this video.

