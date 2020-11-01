The Takshashila Institution Conducts a Policy Simulation Exercise for Its Specialisation Programmes

Takshashila conducted its second workshop for the 27th cohort of Graduate Programme in Public Policy (GCPP) from 30th October to 1st November 2020. The policy simulation exercise for the Public Policy specialisation students was aimed at acquainting them with the nuances of policy formulation and analysis. The students were divided into four teams and were tasked to create a broad strategy to improve the female labour force participation rate in India. The four teams came up with diverse solutions which included suggestions to strengthen existing policies as well as new and transformative policy recommendations. The debates and discussions that followed were intense and enriching.

The GCPP Technology and Policy (TP) and GCPP Defence and Foreign Affairs (DFA) programmes conducted their second workshop as well. The GCPP (TP) workshop had the students focusing on the policy implications of working towards achieving universal coverage through digitisation of healthcare. The students examined the impacts of increasing digitisation across a range of stakeholders, including civil society, industry and the government and came up with detailed policy recommendations from ideation to implementation.

Whereas, the GCPP (DFA) workshop comprised intense experiential learning delivered through Exercise Amrut, Takshashila’s crisis simulation game. Designed to hone skills such as crisis management, negotiating and decision-making through role-playing, Exercise Amrut is a unique component of the GCPP (DFA) programme. Under the mentorship of Lt Gen (Dr) Prakash Menon, students deliberated upon complex challenges of international conflict and geopolitics from a military, cyber and economic perspective. There were also scenario-based activities related to Arthashastra and MRAF, a Military-Resource-Allocation-Framework authored by Takshashila Institution. The role-playing crisis simulation game provides valuable insights into the conduct of policy to achieve strategic objectives. We also had a special talk by Lt Gen Raj Shukla on the Challenges to Indian Statecraft.

Conducted three times in a year, the GCPP programme draws students from different professional and educational backgrounds including information technology, journalism, law, finance, academia and government. Students can choose one of three specialisations: Defence & Foreign Affairs, Public Policy and Technology & Policy. Faculty comprises policy practitioners and academic experts from across the world to equip students with the skills needed to build the intellectual foundations of an India with global interests.

Applications for the next cohort of the GCPP programme which begins on 16th Jan 2021 are now open. Choose to specialise in Public Policy, Health & Life Sciences, Technology & Policy or Defence & Foreign Affairs. Apply here.