The Sino-Indian Border Problems: Disengagement and De-escaltion; South China Sea; New START; Taiwan Arms Sale; System Overload; Arms Sale in Europe

I. The Big Story: Disengagement Now and De-escalation Hopefully Soon?

This week witnessed limited disengagement between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at multiple points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. However, there is no word yet on the de-escalation of the troop build-up on both sides along the LAC. Meanwhile, fresh diplomatic tensions also emerged between China and Bhutan on a piece of land which is contiguous to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Let’s deep-dive into all these events that have dominated the news cycle this week.

1) Modi’s Leh Visit, Army logistics for a long haul and BRO

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, met the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat, Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane, Northern Army commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi and XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh while visiting Leh last Friday.

The Prime Minister’s visit conveyed three important messages:

Message to Beijing: It must not engage in territorial aggression across its boundaries with countries from Central Asia to the South China Sea, including India, and it must also recall its anger against imperialism, that so many in the PRC’s leadership have decried.

