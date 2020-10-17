The Primacy of Sea Power in Managing China’s Push for Hegemony in the Indo-Pacific

Authors: Suyash Desai and Nitin Pai

Keywords: Sino-Indian Dispute, Indian Ocean, Indo-Pacific, Indian Navy, PLAN, Partnerships, Sea Denial

Abstract: The paper posits that sea power affords India the best way of managing Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific region. While border defences and use of land and air power along the Himalayan land frontiers is essential given the history of the boundary dispute, they are insufficient to deter China from using military provocations to unsettle India’s foreign policy and limit India to a sub-continental power. Development and demonstration of maritime power, particularly to the east of the Malacca Straits allow India a range of options in explicit and implicit strategic negotiations with Beijing.