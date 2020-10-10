Apply To Our Courses Now!
Oct
2020

The PLA Insight: The Sino-Indian Stand-off; Nuclear Escalation; China’s India Dilemma; Increased China Taiwan Tensions; Ream Naval Base; US Elections and the PLA

By
,

I. The Big Story: The Sino-Indian Border Stand-off

The 7th round Corp Commander-level meeting between China and India will most likely be held on October 12 after the two sides agreed to continue and maintain close consultation at the diplomatic and military levels last week. The talks are slated just three days before the next Corps Commander, Lt Gen PGK Menon takes over from Lt Gen Harinder Singh. The previous round, which was held on September 21 at the Chushul/Moldo meeting point in Eastern Ladakh, was also attended by Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East), India’s Ministry of External Affairs. However, the last Corps Commander-level meeting failed to achieve any breakthrough between the two armies in Eastern Ladakh. 

read more

Related Articles

About Author

Suyash Desai

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and