The PLA Insight: The Sino-Indian Border Dispute: 5 Important Updates; The Role of Political Commissar in PLAN; Reserve Military Force under CCP’s command; & more

I. The Big Story: Five Important Updates from the Sino-Indian Dispute

There are five critical updates this week related to the Sino-Indian border dispute. The round 3 of the Corps Commander-level meeting, military buildup on both sides along the LAC, India’s banning of the Chinese apps, economic backlash and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Leh. Besides, there have been some diplomatic activities in UNSC. Let’s deep-dive into all events through the week:

1) Corps Commander-level Meeting: Round 3

The third round of Corps Commander-level talk, second after the June 15 Galwan Valley incident, was held this week. Lt Gen Harinder Singh, commander of 14 Corps, represented the Indian side, while the Chinese side was represented by Major Gen Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military District. The talks began on June 30 at 10. 30 am and continued till midnight. The first two meetings, before this, were held on June 6 and June 22 at Moldo on the Chinese side of the border with Chushul.

