I. The Big Story: PLA’s New Operational Doctrine

The Central Military Commission issued a new operational doctrine for the PLA which went into effect on November 7, 2020. The latest operation doctrine is called “Outline of Joint Operations for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (Trial)” 中国人民解放军联合作战纲要(试行). This is only the fifth time that the PLA has changed its operational doctrine and the last change was in 1999 when the PLA issued its first joint operations campaign outline.

