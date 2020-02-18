The PLA Insight: PLA, Equifax and Espionage; Taiwan-PRC Scrambles; PLA & Virus; India & China; Nuke Forces; Arms Sale; Social Credit System and more

I. The Big Story: PLA, Equifax and Espionage

The US’s Department of Justice announced the indictment of four Chinese PLA service members in connection with the 2017 Equifax breach on February 10. The indictment alleged individuals of hacking data such as names, date of birth and social security numbers of nearly 150 million Americans, and driver’s license number of at least 10 million Americans. “This was one of the largest data breaches in history. It came to light in the summer of 2017, when Equifax announced the theft. The scale of the theft was staggering,” remarks the release.

Click this link to read the original indictment.

The release states that the hackers broke into the Equifax network through a vulnerability in the company’s dispute resolution website. “Once in the network, hackers spent weeks conducting reconnaissance, uploading malicious software, and stealing login credentials, all to set the stage to steal vast amounts of data from Equifax’s systems. While doing this, the hackers also stole Equifax’s trade secrets, embodied by the compiled data and complex database designs used to store the personal information,” remarks the release.

