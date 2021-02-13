The PLA Insight: LAC Disengagement; Chinese Scholars Writing on the Sino-Indian Dispute; The South China Sea; Taiwan; Myths and Realities of China’s MCF

I. The Big Story: LAC Disengagement

It was a busy week for China and India. Both countries have started the process of disengagement of the forces at Pangong Tso this Wednesday. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued two separate statements on the LAC situation. On the Indian side, since the Parliament is in order, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a detailed account in both lower and upper houses.

“The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10. This move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting,” read the PLA statement.

Read More…