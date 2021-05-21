The PLA Insight: Issue Number 99

China-India Brief; China in the Space (Mars and Moon); SCS; Taiwan; Tibet Elections and White Paper; PLAN in 2035; PLA’s Pandemic Diplomacy; HQ-9

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

In an interview with New18, India’s Army Chief Gen M.M. Narvane said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) post the disengagement has been cordial. “Both sides are observing the disengagement process. There has been no transgression of any kind. The talks continue. We had the 11th round of talks followed by the WMCC meeting. These talks will continue, but we must be talking to each other; it’s a continuous process.”

On whether China is building permanent structures and fortifying their side of the LAC with tunnels, barracks and shelters, Gen Naravane said, “Construction development is a continuous process. You don’t want substandard facilities when you have such a large deployment on the border. Obviously, he (China) is improving his facilities, infrastructure and storage, and so are we. But we are monitoring each of these developments, and let me assure you that we are in no way lacking.”

He also said that the troop level continues to be the same as it was during the height of the stand-off – that is 50-60 thousand troops. “The disengagement has happened, but there has been no de-escalation. That’s why the troop presence in the whole front, right from Ladakh up to Arunachal Pradesh, continues. We have to be ready to be deployed in the long run too.”

Read more