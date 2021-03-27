The PLA Insight: Issue Number 91

China-India Brief; China-Philipp ines Standoff; Taiwan and China; No Military Parade @ 100; PLA Professionalism; Tes timony; PLA RF Survival Exercise

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

The 11th round of Corps Commander-level meeting, which is due since the disengagement at Pangong Tso, is expected to be held in the upcoming week, reports India Today. Two sides will discuss the disengagement in the Gogra-Hotspring areas in eastern Ladakh. The two sides had agreed to continue their dialogue through diplomatic and military channels to “reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest” in the recently conducted Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs meeting. Previously, senior military commanders from both sides met on February 22 for the 10th round of talks after the Pangong disengagement.

What’s happening on the Chinese side?

In the monthly press conference, the defence ministry spokesperson said that both sides have disengaged front-line troops in the Pangong Lake area and agreed to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to promote the settlement of other issues in the west section of the China-India boundary.

Read More