The PLA Insight: Issue no 96

China India Ties; Taiwan; SCS; PLA History Education; National Cyber Security and Informatisation Working Conference; Djibouti; Cyberattac ks on JAXA

I. The Big Story: China-India Ties

Both India’s Ambassador to China and China’s Ambassador to India spoke at the 7th Indian Council of World Affairs – Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs Dialogue about the ongoing Sino-Indian border dispute and the future of Sino-Indian ties. Their comments indicate how New Delhi and Beijing view the way forward to restore normalcy in the bilateral relationship. China’s Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said, “What happened over the past few decades has proven once and again that highlighting differences will not help resolve problems. Rather, it will erode the foundation of mutual trust. The boundary dispute is a reality and should be given sufficient attention and taken seriously. However, the boundary question is not the whole story of China-India relations and should be put at a proper place in the overall bilateral relations. The two sides should engage in dialogue on an equal footing, manage differences and find solutions through consultation. We should not allow differences to become disputes.” While India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Mesri, said, “Senior leaders on both sides have committed and agreed that we must achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas. That would be an important first step towards considering de-escalation; it would also help to restore peace and tranquillity. Together, these would provide conditions for gradual and step-by-step progress in the bilateral relationship. This is also what would begin to restore trust and confidence in the relationship and help us rebuild the foundation of the relationship that was damaged through last year’s actions in Eastern Ladakh.”

Read More