The PLA Insight: Issue no 92

China-India Brief: Tibet, China-India Nuclear Stability; Military Drivers of BRI; PLA Modernisation 2027; The Philippines-China Stand-off; Taiwan

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

There is no information available yet on the 11th round of the Corp Commander-level meeting. After completing the disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, China and India held the 10th round of Corps Commander level talks at 10 am on February 20, 2021. For now, the stand-off continues in the Gogra-Hotsprings area and the approach roads to the Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

What’s happening on the Chinese side?

Read Mr Jayadeva Ranade’s, former additional secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, submission to the Hindustan Times on Tibet. He emphasises the ongoing civilian-military infrastructure upgrade in Tibet, which will have long term ramifications for India. “China’s 14th Five Year Plan and the Long Range Objectives—2035 clearly point to a fraught and possibly dangerous period in India-China relations that lies ahead,” he argues.

