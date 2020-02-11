The PLA Insight: Issue no 40: PLA’s Fight with Corona virus; US-China Tensions; Type 15 Tanks; S-400; Cambodia’s Naval Base; Type 055 Cruisers; & more

I. The Big Story: PLA’s Fight with the Virus

The coronavirus outbreak is far from coming under control, and the PLA has sprung in action to fight it. President Xi Jinping gave an important order to the armed forces to fight the outbreak of the virus in the last week. Xi ordered the PLA to resolutely carry out the decision of the CCP Central Committee after the outbreak of the epidemic. He noted that the military had been assigned the task of medical treatment at Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan. “This assignment indicates a high level of trust from the Party and the Chinese people,” said Xi.

Chronology of the events involving the PLA:

– The first group of the PLA medical units arrived in Wuhan on January 24, 2020, almost a month after the outbreak of the epidemic.

– The PLA’s JLSF established a “response coordination mechanism” on January 26. A delay of a month despite JLSF’s support base in Wuhan is surprising.

