The PLA Insight: Issue no 114

China-India Brief: 13 CC Meeting, Barahoti, Tawang, China’s Kashmir Policy; Taiwan; Shenzhou 13; China’s Engagement in the Arctic; Hypersonic Weapons

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

It’s been 14 days since I wrote the previous issue of the newsletter on October 2, 2021. I thought that China’s National Day Golden Week would be slow on the news. However, a lot has happened on China’s southwestern and eastern borders with India and Taiwan in the past two weeks.

China and India had the 13th round of the Corps Commander-level talks this week. The talks were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the border and discussed disengagement from Patrolling Point 15 in Hot Springs. The talks were led by the 14th Corps Commander Lt Gen P.K Menon and the South Xinjiang District’s new Commander Maj Gen Zhao Zhidan (since Lt Gen Liu Lin now heads the Xinjiang Military Command). The talks ended in a stalemate. China’s Western Theatre Command spokesperson issued a statement blaming India for “unreasonable and unrealistic demands.” “The Chinese side made great efforts to promote the easing and cooling of the border situation and fully demonstrated its sincerity of maintaining overall interests of bilateral military relations. However, the Indian side still persisted in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations. China is firm in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty. We hope that the Indian side should avoid misjudging the situation and cherish the hard-won situation in the China-India border areas. The Indian side should abide by the relevant agreements and consensus reached between the two countries and two militaries, show sincerity and take concrete actions to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas with China,” said Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, WTC spokesperson.

On the Indian side, the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement claimed, “The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements. It was, therefore, necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector… During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas, but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in a resolution of the remaining areas.”

This is not the first time that the Corps Commanders meeting ended with no solution or agreement. However, it’s worrying this time because of the shrill acrimony that the two sides have openly displayed in their separate statements towards each other. The events in the past few weeks across both sides of the border could perhaps be a reason for this. For instance, close to 100 PLA soldiers had transgressed the LAC in Uttarakhand’s Barahoti sector on August 30, 2021. The minor transgression could be due to the differing perception of the LAC at Barahoti, however, these soldiers also damaged some infrastructure – especially a bridge – before returning. The incident didn’t lead to a stand-off, but some reports confirm that the PLA soldiers transgressed over 5 km of the Indian Territory by crossing the Tun Jun La Pass.

