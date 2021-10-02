The PLA Insight: Issue no 113

China-India Brief, Zhuhai Air Show, Taiwan and China, US Military and the PLA, PLA’s New Joint Doctrine, PLA AF Agile Combat Employment, PLA Promotions

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

Seventeen months into the military confrontation, China continues to build more troops shelters as a part of its ongoing military consolidation and upgrade along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Times of India reports that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has constructed new modular container-based accommodations for its soldiers in at least eight forward locations along the LAC opposite Ladakh. “The newly-constructed shelters range from Wahab Zilga near the Karakoram Pass, Hot Springs, Chang La, Tashigong Manza and Churup along the LAC. Each location has 80-84 containers in seven clusters,” claims the report. Furthermore, the Economic Times reports that close to 100 PLA soldiers transgressed the LAC in Barahoti, Indian state (province) of Uttarakhand last month on August 30. The transgression took place because of different perceptions of the LAC in the region. Over 100 Chinese soldiers with 55 horses crossed the Tun Jun La Pass and came 5 km inside the Indian Territory. The PLA soldiers damaged some infrastructure, including a bridge, before retreating back. Interestingly, the PLA’s newly constructed garrison is just 70 km from the Tun Jun La pass, which they used for entering India.

Do listen to Prof M Taylor Fravel and Sushant Singh’s latest podcast on this issue.

