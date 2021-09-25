The PLA Insight: Issue no 112

China-India: New Chief for XMD, Cyber activities in India, Doklam; Taiwan; US Gen called his Chinese Counterpart to Avert Conflict; PLA Promotions

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

India and China’s Foreign Ministers Dr S Jaishankar and Wang Yi met in Dushanbe last week, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Dr Jaishankar noted that since their previous meeting on 14th July, the two sides had made some progress in the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and had completed the disengagement in the Gogra area. However, there were still some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved. He also underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of the remaining issues to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, noting that peace and tranquillity in the border areas have been the essential basis for progress in the bilateral relations.

The Chinese readout highlighted that China and India should continue to adhere to the strategic consensus of not posing threats to each other, developing opportunities for each other, and pushing bilateral relations and pragmatic cooperation into a healthy and stable development track. This is not only in the two countries’ common interests but also conducive to regional and world peace and development.

