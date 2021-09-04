The PLA Insight: Issue No 110

China-India Brief; Silos; Maritime Law; Mahan & China’s Sea Power; Three Warfares; PLA RF’s Missile Test; PLA RF’s New Jianfeng 2021 Exercises

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

The latest round of disengagement between China and India happened in the first week of August 2021, when both forces returned to their permanent bases from PP17 Gogra. However, the two countries are still engaged in stand-offs in at least three areas – PP15 Hot Springs, Demchock – where the PLA has transgressed in relatively smaller numbers and the Depsang Plains.

But since the latest round of disengagement, there have been some activities on both sides. Let’s first start with China’s activities in Tibet.

China’s Tibet Military District (TMD) conducted two days and one night combined armed forces, blue versus red army military exercises in Tibet last week. The TMD reportedly deployed more than ten combat units for these military exercises. These units were divided into two teams, the blue and red armies. The red army was the PLA, while the blue army most likely resembled India. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that the units included an elite regiment from the military district, alpine troops, forces with tanks and military vehicles, artillery personnel, missile forces, drones, intelligence personnel, army aviation teams, and airborne troops. Over two days, the PLA trained for shell raids using an artillery force, electromagnetic attack, observation and espionage, and accurate attack intelligence-gathering, highlights the SCMP report. “Coordinate data relating to the blue army outpost was sent to the command centre in real-time, allowing precision strikes by the artillery and howitzer forces at the front line. The drill also saw the anti-aircraft artillery troop shoot down drone aircraft, aided by an intelligence reconnaissance brigade, which also sent electromagnetic interference to confuse and mislead the enemy,” underlines the report.

