The PLA Insight: Issue no 108

China-India: Gogra, Xinjiang Military Commander, 军事夏令营 (Jūnshì xiàlìngyíng); SCS; Silos: Departure from Minimalist Policy; Taiwan Ports and PLA

China-India Brief

China and India have disengaged from the Gogra area in Eastern Ladakh after reaching an agreement during the 12th Corps Commander-level meeting last week. “As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days, August 04 and 05. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases,” noted Indian Army’s statement. The agreement on PP17A was a part of a series of measures to resolve the 15-month standoff in Ladakh. Before this, the two countries had disengaged from Pangong Tso in February this year.

All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified, noted the Indian Army. “The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-stand-off period.” This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area would be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there was no unilateral change in status quo, added the Army statement. The disengagement has led to a 5 km buffer zone between the two armies at PP17A. This is the third such patrolling zone between China and India in Eastern Ladakh – the previous two at Galwan and Pangong.