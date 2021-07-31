The PLA Insight: Issue no 107

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

China and India are holding their 12th Corps Commander-level meeting today (July 31, 10.30 am IST). The meeting is being held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The two sides are expected to discuss disengagement at Hotspring and Gogra regions. Based on the agreement reached earlier this year, the two sides “completely disengaged” from Pangong Tso’s both banks. The previous Corps Commanders meeting was held on April 11, 2021, with no breakthrough. A round of Major general-level talks is also scheduled after the Corps Commander-level meeting.

Reports indicate that there will be a deal on the Gogra and Hotspring regions soon. China and India could most likely opt for temporary demilitarised zones like the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. However, not everyone is happy with these zones in India as a dominant view within the establishment is that it puts India further away from the Indian conception of the LAC, and the PLA cannot be trusted. Even if there is an agreement on the Gogra and Hotspring regions today, the problem continues at Depsang and Demchok. In Depsang, as this newsletter has highlighted multiple times in the last year, the PLA is blocking Indian patrols for some time now. The Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 were located within the Limit of Patrolling – which lay before the LAC. “Indian troops have not been able to reach up to these PPs in Depsang since January/February 2020,” a narrative holds. Another narrative is that the Depsang stand-off is a legacy issue. “The tensions in this area are not recent. The Chinese had intruded in the area in 2013, 2015 during the visit of Xi Jinping and during the 2017 Doklam crisis…The crux of the problem lies in both sides denying each other access to the Patrolling Points (PPs) located on the LOP. Earlier Indian patrols had been patrolling up to PP 11, 12, 12A and 13 and had not moved beyond that till the perceived LAC. But lately, the PLA has been preventing Indian troops from even patrolling till these PPs, and the phenomenon has become more pronounced after the Doklam stand-off.”

