The PLA Insight: Issue no 106

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

Xi’s Tibet Visit

General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Tibet this week. This is his first visit to Tibet since he started heading the party, state and military. Previously, Xi visited Tibet in 2011 when he was the Central Military Commission’s (CMC) Vice Chairman and the People Republic of China’s Vice President. During his 2011 visit, he famously said, “[We] should thoroughly fight against separatist activities by the Dalai clique by firmly relying on all ethnic groups… and completely smash any plot to destroy stability in Tibet and jeopardise national unity.” During his recent visit, he said the CCP’s approach to Tibet was correct. “It has been proven that without the CCP, there would have been neither China nor new Tibet,” said Xi.

The State media reported that Xi visited sites in the capital, Lhasa, including the Drepung monastery, Barkhor Street and the public square at the base of the Potala Palace that was home to the Dalai Lamas. He also visited Nyingchi, a prefecture-level city in the Southeast of Tibet. It’s very close to the China-India border near Arunachal Pradesh.

