The PLA Insight: Issue no 105

PLA Promotions: Profiles; Arms Control, Military Diplomacy, Military-Political Work, Precision Munitions Eyes and Brain, Submarines; Conscription

I. The Big Story: PLA Promotions

The Central Military Commission (CMC) has promoted the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) four senior ranking officials this week. Xu Qiling, Wang Xiubin, Liu Zhenli and Ju Qiansheng were promoted as Generals. Furthermore, Gen Xu was made the Commander of the Western Theatre Command, which oversees the boundary with India. Gen Wang was made the Commander of the Southern Theatre Command, responsible for the South China Sea and also the Taiwan contingency if needed. Gen Liu was made the head of the PLA Army, and Gen Ju was made the head of the Strategic Support Force.

