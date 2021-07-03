The PLA Insight: Issue no 104

China’s 100 New DF-41 Silos; China-India Brief; Naval and Merchant Ships Magazine; J-20s and CCP Centenary
China has begun construction of more than 100 new silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in a desert near the northwest city of Yumen. Commercial satellite images obtained by researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey, Calif., show work underway at scores of sites across a grid covering hundreds of square miles of arid terrain in China’s Gansu province. The 119 nearly identical construction sites contain features that mirror those seen at existing launch facilities for China’s arsenal of nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.