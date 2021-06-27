The PLA Insight: Issue no 103

China-India Brief; PLA Unit 69010; Cooperation Under Asymmetry; AI in China’s Revolution in Military Affairs; Taiwan; Pseudonym 解辛平 (Jiěxīnpíng)

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

The Economic Times reports that China and India will finally hold consultations this week to break the impasse over the disengagement of troops along certain friction points in Ladakh. The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs has not met for two months now. The WMCC has met seven times since the start of the stand-off, and will likely meet soon before the next round of the Corp Commander-level meeting.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times quotes an intelligence report claiming that China has raised additional militia units comprising Tibetan youth in the Chumbi Valley. “At least two batches of Tibetans have been recruited for the militias; each batch comprises about 100 youths.” The PLA had raised similar militia units in June last year during the stand-off. The report adds, “One batch has completed its training with the PLA and has been deployed at different locations across Chumbi Valley, including Yadong, Cheema, Rinchengang, PB Thang and Phari. The second batch is being trained at a PLA facility in Phari, the people said, citing intelligence reports and communications intercepts from different security agencies. The militias currently operate without uniforms or ranks.”

